NZ Vegetarian Society encourages people to go plant-based for World Earth Day

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 09:46

World Earth Day is on Thursday, 22nd April 2021. Created back in 1970, it’s a day dedicated to educate and raise awareness of the human impact on our climate. It is a day where individuals, non-profit groups, activists, governments and organisations come together to celebrate and preserve our planet and its resources.

The NZ Vegetarian Society understands the importance food choices can have on the environment, which is why this Thursday, they are encouraging New Zealanders to ditch the meat, even if only for the day.

Charlotte Besant, spokesperson for NZVS, says:

"Opting to cut out meat is one of the most effective actions you can take to reduce your carbon footprint and help fight climate change. On Thursday, we urge you to make a climate conscious choice and take the first step in your plant-based journey."

Mass food production and consumption are rapidly deteriorating the planet, and what people are eating is having a significant impact on climate change. Shifting to a plant-based diet and avoiding animal products can help to benefit the environment in the following ways:

1. Reduce carbon footprint from food by up to 73%.

According to the United Nations, animal agriculture is responsible for up to 18% of global greenhouse-gas emissions - that’s more than all forms of transportation combined. Cows alone produce more than 560 billion litres of methane per day, making animal agriculture one of the largest contributors to climate change.

2. Reduce water footprint by nearly 60%.

Meat production requires a much higher amount of water than vegetables, with over 15,000 litres of water needed to produce 1 kilogram of beef, compared to only one-fifth of that amount to grow 1 kilogram of wheat. Raising cows for milk also requires 72% more water than is used to produce soya milk.

3. Reduce pollution.

The majority of chemicals and pesticides used on feed crops, return to the environment through waste water and excrement. This contaminates land and water, causing soil degradation, harming human health and killing marine and wildlife. The United Nations recognises that animal agriculture is a major contributor to water pollution and run-off from meat, egg, and dairy farms can leave rivers polluted with various residues, including faeces, urine, antibiotics and pathogens.

4. Reduce deforestation and protect the natural habitats of animals.

The leading causes of rainforest destruction are livestock and feed-crops. As forests are cleared to make way for animal grazing and their feed, not only are animals losing their natural habitats, but oxygen levels are depleted and huge quantities of carbon re-enter the atmosphere as forests are destroyed.

5. Reduce global farmland use

One-third of the Earth’s land surface is used as farmland and to grow feed for animals. The Earth is quickly running out of space to grow food for the world’s expanding population, just so people can eat meat, fish and dairy. If there was a conscious global effort to stop eating meat and dairy, global farmland use could be reduced by 75%.

All of these issues can be reduced if people make an effort to reduce their meat and dairy consumption. Ms. Besant adds:

"Opting for plant-based foods is one of the simplest ways we can help ensure a sustainable future. Although Earth Day is a great place to start making conscious food choices; it isn’t about a single day. It is about inspiring people to take action and providing them with the tools and advice they need to make these changes."

For help getting started on your veg~n journey, visit the NZVS website for tips and advice. You can also try the 21-day plant-based challenge: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarianism/21-day-challenge/