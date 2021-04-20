Lovehoney launches eco-lingerie and sustainable sex toy range

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 14:35

Lovehoney, the sexual happiness people, have today announced the launch of the brand’s first ever range of eco-conscious vibrators and sustainable lingerie.

Available from today, the new range includes a body-loving lingerie collection, alongside a new collaboration with Love Not War, releasing an eco-conscious sex toy range.

Look and Feel Good: Introducing Lovehoney’s new eco-lingerie

Lovehoney’s new lingerie collection isn’t just eco-friendly, it's sexy and comfortable too! Offering Kiwi’s both a seamless and lace range of lingerie. The lingerie is made from recycled seamfree fabrics, so customers can look and feel good.

The Seamless range is fun and flirty. For women there is a bralette and underwear set ($59.95), bodysuit ($54.95) and three-pack of flattering thongs ($36.95), keeping the new range both eco-conscious and price-conscious. The designs are playful, featuring fresh colours in a leopard design. It also comes in a black design for those who like to keep it classic.

The men’s seamless range includes three figure-hugging and comfortable boxer shorts in Camo Leaf, Tiger Stripe and Black designs. As an added bonus, there are cheeky phrases inside the waistbands to surprise and delight. These bad boys are retailing at $24.95 each.

Lace lovers, do not fear, there is a series of racy lacy products available within the collection. Get your hands on bra sets ($64.95) and cami sets ($74.95), boyshorts ($24.95) and thongs ($24.95), stocked in various colours and featuring Lovehoney’s iconic heart design on a wide elastic.

Lovehoney’s lingerie collection proudly caters to anyone and everyone with sizing from 8 - 26 for the ladies and small to double XL for the males. To further enhance the sustainability offering, all the products come in recyclable packaging.

Love In Any Language: Eco-Conscious Vibrators

Fall in love with four exclusive eco-conscious vibrators. Lovehoney has teamed up with luxury sustainable sex toy experts, Love Not War to design the new collection of elegant vibrators made from recycled materials. The new toys on the block feature a powerful, yet silent rechargeable motor base made from recycled Aluminium and is 100% recyclable.

The Lovehoney x Love Not War collection includes:

Lovehoney x Love Not War Liebe Sustainable Rechargeable G-spot Vibrator - $149.95

Lovehoney x Love Not War Amore Sustainable Rechargeable Lipstick Vibrator - $129.95

Lovehoney x Love Not War Laksa Sustainable Rechargeable Dual Stimulation Vibrator - $129.95

Lovehoney x Love Not War Meile Sustainable Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator - $129.95

The Love Not War collection comes in a beautiful bamboo bag and is packaged using 100% recyclable materials. To love the planet just a little bit more, each product name from the range translates into the word ‘love’ from different languages.

Speaking of the new eco-range, Rob Godwin, Lovehoney Australian and New Zealand Director said, "With our new collections, we’ve considered every planet pleasing detail from recycled seamfree fabrics and renewed lace, to 100% recyclable packaging and more. We want to offer consumers a more considered and thoughtful choice when it comes to fashion and their sexual happiness."

"At Lovehoney, we are mindful of our responsibility to reduce our impact on the planet and have been taking steps to make sure we get this right. Our eco-lingerie and Love Not War collections are the first step" added Godwin.

Lovehoney’s new sustainable collections are available now online at Lovehoney.