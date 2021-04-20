Canterbury Heritage Awards finalists announced

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 15:20

After receiving over 60 entries for the biennial Canterbury Heritage Awards, a judging panel of four has selected 30 finalists to progress through to the Awards Ceremony on 11 June. Category Winners and the Supreme Overall Winner will be announced during the Ceremony in the Christ’s College Dining Hall Entries were received from a wide variety of projects, from walking tours and domestic dwellings to furniture restorations and public monuments. The chosen finalists hail from across Canterbury south to north.

Dame Anna Crighton, Chair of the Christchurch Heritage Awards Charitable Trust, said that the judges were incredibly impressed with the standard of entries.

"The judging this year was extremely difficult. The jurors had to select finalists in six categories from over 60 entries. The standard of entries was higher than ever before and the variety, too, was indicative of just how heritage is so important to so many people in so many ways.

"Now that almost half of our built heritage has been demolished, appreciation of what remains is evident. The jurors agreed, without exception, that every entry was worthy in contributing to the character and streetscapes of our city and province."

Dame Anna Crighton said that the Awards were a great opportunity to honour and celebrate heritage in different forms with six categories on offer to entrants.

"The entries for this year’s Heritage Awards afford the opportunity to recognise heritage in all its forms and to tell the stories that are so important to us as a community and a culture."

The four judges were notable heritage experts: Andrew Coleman - Chief Executive of Heritage New Zealand;

Ivan Thomson - an urban and regional planner and Fellow Member of the New Zealand Planning Institute;

Clare Kelly - an architect specialising in Heritage Conservation; and Andrew Marriott - a Structural and Civil

Engineer and Director at Batchelar McDougall Consulting.

The Right Honourable Helen Clark, ONZ, and former Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage continues as Patron of the Awards in 2021. The Category Award Trophies and the Supreme Award Trophy are designed by prominent New Zealand sculptor Neil Dawson.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Canterbury Heritage Awards Ceremony.

Contact info@heritageawards.co.nz or www.heritageawards.co.nz for more information.