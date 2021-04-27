Kiwis spend more than a week out of every year worrying - survey

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 08:29

Active+, one of New Zealand’s largest multi-disciplinary rehabilitation suppliers has released the results of a survey looking into the issues that New Zealanders are worrying about on a daily basis. The insights are being shared to bring attention to International Stress Awareness Month, which runs throughout April.

The survey found that 70 percent of Kiwis spend at least half an hour per day worrying, with 38.76 percent topping more than two hours. Over the course of the year, that means that most people are losing 7.5 days to stress and worry.

According to the study of 835 people, anxiety (76%) is the number one health issue bothering New Zealanders, followed by excess weight (41.49%), depression (39.89%), fatigue (38.83%), headaches (34.57%), muscular/joint pain (32.45%) and backache (30%).

The survey also found that Kiwis like to use Google to research symptoms. Depression was far ahead at 13.47 percent, followed by back pain (2.59%), cancer (2.59%), fatigue (2.59%), toothache (2.59%), and rashes (2.07%).

"It comes as no surprise that anxiety is at the top of the list," explains Dr. Kris Fernando, Neuropsychologist and Chief of Clinical Services at Active+. "It is one of the most common officially classified mental illness. And those stats only represent people whose anxiety gets so bad they seek medical treatment. Google searches for anxiety are up 150 per cent in the past eight years.

"That could be because people are becoming more comfortable with discussing their mental health. However, it is likely also because of the faster paced lives we are leading. There is increasing pressure both at work and home, and the reliance on digital devices and social media isn’t useful either. Our brains rarely get an opportunity to switch off."

Along with health issues, Active+ asked participants about their non-health worries. Finances (75.42%), getting everything done (49.16%) and work (41.34%) were at the top of this list, followed by relationships (39.66%), their appearance (34.08%) and eating too much (32.96%).

Despite the prominence of anxiety in the responses, the survey did find that New Zealanders are generally proactive when it comes to dealing with stress. Only 7.82 percent do nothing at all, with the remainder employing various tactics from spending time with friends/family (58.10%), exercise (53.63%), hobbies (26.26%), talking to a professional (21.23%), meditation (12.29%) and yoga (8.38%).

"It’s normal to be anxious and to worry from time to time. It’s part of a completely natural set of emotions, so we would never want to talk about eliminating it entirely," says Kris. "It’s how you manage it that is important."

"The best approach will vary according to the individual, but many people benefit from exercising, meditating or simply enjoying a relaxing daily ritual, whether that’s a hot bath, reading a book or having a quiet cup of tea," she adds. "Eating a wholesome, balanced diet also helps. However, if you feel like your anxiety is overwhelming or you’re experiencing panic attacks, then you should speak to a professional, who can advise you on the best steps to take."

Active+ offers comprehensive rehabilitation services that include health professionals that can help with stress and its effects, such as psychologists, counsellors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, dietitians, pharmacists and medical specialists. Their services can be accessed through funding bodies such as ACC and insurance companies, or can be privately funded.

Top New Zealand Health Worries

Stress/anxiety = 76%

Excess weight = 41.49%

Depression = 39.89%

Fatigue = 38.83%

Headaches = 34.57%

Muscular and/or joint pain = 32.45%

Backache = 30%

Digestive issues = 25%

Insomnia = 20.21%

Rashes and sensitive skin = 18.09%

Pain from an on-going injury = 13.83%

Asthma = 30.30%

Stomach ache = 11.70%

Acne = 11.70%

High blood pressure = 9.04%

Eczema = 6.38%

Diabetes = 3.19%

Being underweight = 2.66%

Other respiratory problems = 2.66%

Top New Zealand Worries - Non-Health Specific

Finances = 75.42%

Having enough time to get everything done = 49.16%

Work = 41.34%

Relationships = 39.66%

Appearance = 34.08%

Eating too much = 32.96%

Family safety = 31.84%

Whether or not people like you = 27.93%

Getting older = 27.93%

A relative or friend’s bad health = 25.70%

Terrorism/crime = 13.41%

The economy = 12.29%

Drinking too much = 8.38%

