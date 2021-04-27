Ray McVinnie urges New Zealanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 09:43

Top chef Ray McVinnie has donated a favourite recipe to kick off Pink Ribbon Breakfast month and he’s urging more people to get involved.

Throughout May, thousands of New Zealanders will come together with their friends, family and colleagues to raise much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

More than 3,300 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and over 650 will die from it each year. Proceeds from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will go towards ground-breaking research by some of NZ’s top scientists, breast health education, and free support services for Kiwi families affected by breast cancer.

"I’m honoured to do a small part in the fight against a disease that can be easily treated if caught early, and I’m pleased to do it with the thing I know best - good food," said Ray McVinnie.

His Turkish Eggs and Zucchini is the perfect addition to brunch.

Ray McVinnie’s Turkish Eggs and Zucchini

Ingredients

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

450g zucchini, ends trimmed, zucchini sliced 1/2 cm thick

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds, which have been toasted in a dry pan over moderate heat until fragrant and slightly darkened in colour

1 green chilli, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 eggs

125g feta, crumbled very coarsely

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Small handful torn basil

Small handful parsley leaves

Turkish pide bread for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Heat the oil in an ovenproof frying pan over moderate heat.

Add the zucchini, garlic, cumin seeds, chilli and salt.

Mix well, cover and fry gently for about 8 minutes or until the zucchini are starting to soften (they should retain a little crispness when eaten).

Remove from the heat.

Break the eggs on top so they are evenly distributed, but don’t break the yolks.

Sprinkle the feta and spring onions on top.

Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the eggs are cooked the way you like them. If you want the dish to be more browned on top, place under a hot grill for 2 minutes.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle the basil and parsley on top.

Serve with a large spoon and slices of warm Turkish pide bread on the side.

"No matter how small or large, every Pink Ribbon Breakfast helps us to be there for Kiwi families facing breast cancer and prevent more women dying from this disease. So please, get involved in whatever way you can - your efforts will make a real difference," said Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

For more information and to sign up to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz