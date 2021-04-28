History House pop-up Museum ready to open - Council

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 12:08

Grey District Council is excited to announce that the History House Pop-up Museum will be open to the public from Wednesday 5 May 2021.

The Museum is located at 8 Mackay Street Greymouth, just along from the Regent Theatre. The set-up will be similar to the successful pop-up held in the ex Dick Smith building a couple of years ago and we think this location is going to work well, with a highly visible frontage on the main street, the Regent Theatre in close proximity and the floodwall across the road.

Opening hours for the Museum will be 12.30pm to 5pm, Wednesday to Friday initially and we’ll review these operating hours after the winter period. Council has signed a three year lease with the building owner with the right of renewal.

Staff have been working hard on the display for the pop-up, which includes interpretation panels and artefacts on mining, floods, sports, the Royal visit in 1954 and local Maori history.

We invite you to come to the official opening on 5 May 2021 at 3pm to where Mayor Tania Gibson will cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening with a light refreshment.

To stay up to date with the History House Pop-up Museum you can follow them on:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/historyhousemuseum

Instagram - gdclibraryandmuseum