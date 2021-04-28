The Food Show returns to the Capital

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 13:54

If there’s anything that the last year has reignited, it’s the overwhelming and resounding passion for food that we Kiwis have. United we fought against Covid and united we ate! Now you can dive into expanding your culinary horizons a little further with a visit to the Wellington Food Show, taking place 28 - 30 May at Sky Stadium.

Taste your way around the arena and discover the latest offerings from the shows 120 exhibitors. With everything from craft beer, moreish meats, delicious wines and cheeses, to the latest and greatest in vegan products, sauces, dips, snacks, chocolate and drinks, the show really does have all bases covered.

There are many reasons to visit the show, but you really can’t go past the NEFF Cooking Theatre, where once again there will be a plethora of opportunities to build your back catalogue of foodie knowledge. Check out demonstrations from some of the country’s best, including the likes of Josh Emett, Annabelle White, Emma Galloway, Ruth Pretty and Michael Van de Elzen.

If all of that’s not enough to keep you busy, check out the Deli Collective, a one-stop-shop for everything you need to make the perfect cheeseboard. Head to Artisan Village for the best in small-batch handcrafted goods and grab yet another bite to eat and a drink from the food trucks in Street Food Alley, presented by Waitoa Social Club. This year you can also burn off some energy with the kids, play giant versions of the classics, including giant jenga, chess and corn hole, all while enjoying a cheeky beverage in the newly dedicated Fun Zone!

Looking to take your Food Show experience to the next level? For the first time in Wellington you will now be able to upgrade your ticket with a Lounge Pass! For $45 you will receive entry to The Food Show, a wine glass and holder, coat and bag check, light refreshments, reserved front row seats in the NEFF Cooking Theatre and access to the lounge with some lovely comfy seats to rest your feet in amongst bursts of getting amongst the glorious food!

Make it a family day out and take advantage of the Family Pass. For just $60 you can make it a fun day out for everyone and head along with two adults and two children and as always, kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets to The Wellington Food Show are available online at www.foodshow.co.nz. Adult tickets $20, children (6 - 12 years) $15, 5s and under are free and seniors $18 (Friday 28 May only).