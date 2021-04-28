Simple geometry delivers modernist opus in Whanganui - Bayleys

Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 - 16:40

When asked to create a sprawling family residence atop a gently rolling lifestyle block, award-winning architects Biba Boban and Vladamir Cekus delivered this deluxe family home on the western edge of Whanganui’s CBD.

Created two decades ago the gargantuan 353sqm (more or less) home occupies a commanding north-facing position on the 1.03ha (more or less) lifestyle block.

"Providing a delightful blank canvas to work with, the large site lent itself to a simple, built form, which when approaching along the sweeping driveway has materialised as a modern home floating above the hillside," Bayleys Whanganui salesperson Ananda de Koning says.

She has high hopes for the property which is offered for sale price by negotiation, given its special merit as an architecturally designed home in sprawling rural surrounds.

"It is arguably one of the most unique homes in Whanganui, where form follows function to match luxury with livability," she says.

Clad in vertical cedar and reinforced concrete, the home features a striking north-facing glass façade which blurs the line between lush anterior landscaping and the tasteful design elements within.

The five-bedroom home at 30D Western Line with two family rooms, a separate study and dual car garaging plus a two-vehicle carport is positioned to overlook the rest of the grounds, which offers the add-value potential for further development.

"The home features a horizontal spine that runs east-to-west from the main entrance, while artfully intersecting the atrium and marking the dining and family rooms as focal features of the house," Ms de Koning says.

"All spaces on the north side of the spine enjoy a view over the entire undulating grassed land with meticulously detailed landscaping directly in front of the house, supported by expansive outdoor areas for enjoyment including the 15-metre infinity pool."

On the ground floor, rooms are connected to the large outdoor terrace with an in-built barbeque and a lower-level canopy that provides more intimate, covered alfresco options.

The upper floor duplicates the spine, obtaining expansive views over the entire undulating grassed land and sculpted gardens.

Ms de Koning says the chef’s kitchen is positioned on the lower level as the hub of the home, while three bedrooms serviced by a tiled bathroom, additional wash closet and separate laundry allow ultimate family functionality on the ground floor.

"While the ground floor features travertine stone flooring with underfloor heating, the upper-level boasts calming honey-toned hues of Victorian Ash, with the spine providing a catwalk of sorts, linking the master wing with a study at the opposite end."

The stylish master sanctuary features ‘his and her’ ensuites - each with a shower and one with a full bath through sizeable walk-in-wardrobes.

"While obtaining magical views out toward the gardens, the master suite features special details which include innovative storage options in the walk-in wardrobes and a bespoke headboard," Ms de Koning says.

"Light-filled and luminous the home boasts no shortage of custom cabinetry, buoyed by tasteful design elements that ensure this modernist home offers a powerful combination of clean form and practicality."

"These aspects are increasingly relevant for contemporary living while doing double duty for entertaining, rest and relaxation."

"Everyday luxuries include Panna marble flooring with underfloor heating in the bathrooms, a double-sided fireplace between the lounge and day-lounge and excellent storage throughout," she adds.

The Manawatu-Whanganui region has reported eight consecutive months of record median house prices, according to Real Estate Institute data, with new residents attracted to the area for its affordable blend of lifestyle opportunities, amenities and position.

"Surrounded by mountains - Taranaki, Ruapehu and Tongariro, Whanganui boasts a stunning natural landscape with dramatic west-coast beaches and unspoilt native bush for tramping and wilderness experiences," Ms de Koning says.

"Westmere is a lovely family community, with the lake once providing water for the entire city, today it is a desirable location brimming with trails for walking, cycling and bird-watching," she adds.

"Kai Iwi Beach, the Westmere Walking Trail, local berry farms, the Bason Botanic Gardens and the Belmont Golf Course are nearby attractions," Ms de Koning says.

The property at 30D Western Line, Whanganui is offered for sale price by negotiation.

Click here for more information on the property. https://www.bayleys.co.nz/3001461