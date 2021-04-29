Cadbury Dairy Milk inspired by Pascall Snifters set to be 'fan favourite'

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 07:51

Roll out the green carpet, because CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PASCALL SNIFTERS block is now showing in New Zealand!

Set to star in a leading role during any movie night this winter, this showstopper block combines CADBURY DAIRY MILK milk chocolate with chewy SNIFTERS mint flavoured marshmallows.

"Given the positive response we received when PASCALL SNIFTERS LUMPS launched a year ago, it seemed like a no-brainer to roll out season two," says Will Papesch, Head of Marketing at Cadbury New Zealand.

"SNIFTERS continues to be one of our most highly requested flavours and we’re delighted to bring it back to Kiwis in another new form. We think SNIFTERS fans will love this new take on their iconic movie treat. Whether Kiwis are sitting down to watch a big budget superhero flick or a classic romcom, we’re excited to hear what they think and are confident this new treat will be a fan favourite among Kiwis."

CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PASCALL SNIFTERS block is now available in supermarkets, dairies, and convenience stores nationwide. It’s only around for a limited time, so get them before the credits roll!

RRP: $3.59