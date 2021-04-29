Best-selling NZ adult toy, Kama, to be released to retailers globally

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 08:59

New Zealand's own best-selling adult toy, Kama, will be released to retailers globally from 3 May 2021 through New Zealand distributor Wholesale Solutions.

Kama is a hands-free dual stimulation adult toy by Share Satisfaction, New Zealand’s first adult toy brand with a complete range, which launched in October 2020. Kama is one of 150 products in the range and is the only product currently sold exclusively through online adult retailer Adulttoymegastore.

Kama became the retailer’s third best-selling adult toy for 2020 within two months and has received numerous five-star reviews describing it as ‘better than the Satisfyer Pro 2’, which was New Zealand’s best-selling adult toy for 2020.

Taslim Parsons, Wholesale Solutions Business and Product Development Manager, said Kama is already making waves in New Zealand and Australia and predicts it will become the best-selling adult toy for 2021.

"It’s such a buzz that Kama has taken off like it has. I’m so proud of the product, range and the work we’ve done. It’s great to know you’re bringing so much pleasure to the world."

"Based on the sales and 5-star reviews, I think it will become the biggest toy of 2021 in New Zealand and Australia. It certainly has the potential to take the market by storm globally to become an internationally best-selling product."

"We sent Adulttoymegastore samples to try before we released Kama and they loved it so much they pre-purchased a large quantity and negotiated exclusivity. It quickly became one of their best sellers and a topic of conversation. People have heard about it and it has opened up conversions about female pleasure and self-love - exploring and enjoying your own body and what it can do."

"The exclusivity period is coming to an end and since there has been so much demand from our other retail customers for Kama we’re delighted to be able to offer them the entire Share Satisfaction range."

Share Satisfaction is New Zealand’s first complete range of adult toys. Since launching in October 2020, the brand has been sold by leading adult retailers, pharmacies, physiotherapists, beauty salons and boutique shops.

Ms Parsons, who curated the range, said: "We worked on the range for almost two years. It has been a real labour of love. We worked with some of the best manufacturers in the world to bring the range to life and considered every aspect, from when the person receives the product, opens the box, right through to how it’s stored. We wanted the photography and videos to resemble a perfume brand and make them objects of desire."

"Nothing in the range will shock or intimidate. It’s very accessible, beautiful and well-priced for what you get. There’s something in the range for everyone."

Vanessa Sculley, owner of Sinderellas in Invercargill, has sold the Share Satisfaction range since it launched. Commenting on the range’s performance, she said: "I’ve had a lot of people come in asking for Share Satisfaction and it’s particularly taken off in the past month or so. I think it’s the colours and how they look, and because it’s a New Zealand product. I think people like supporting local."

"I’m really impressed with the range. I think Share Satisfaction will be the next big brand."

Kama by Share Satisfaction will be available to retailers globally from 3 May 2021 through Wholesale Solutions. Visit www.wholesalesolutions.co.nz to find out more and register to order.