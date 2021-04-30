Eat Drink Love Ponsonby restaurant festival kicking off tomorrow

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 11:41

For the entire month of May (1-30 May 2021), Eat Drink Love Ponsonby is going to be bringing even more buzz to the constantly humming suburb, by incentivizing people to visit over 50 participating restaurants with special offers.

Viv Rosenberg from the Ponsonby Business Association said, "May is a great month to get out of the house, support hospitality, try something new and taste something different."

From the icons of Ponsonby Road, to fine dining establishments, up and coming casual eateries, cocktail bars, brunch spots and not so boring lunch break options, Ponsonby’s bar and restaurant festival, will showcase the best of what the area has to offer.

Keeping in line with the varied fare available in Ponsonby, Eat Drink Love Ponsonby’s special menus will cater to a wide range of budgets throughout the festival and fixed price menus will be the name of the game at participating restaurants with menus on offer falling into three brackets of $25 and under, $25 - $50 and $55+.

Get out there and support the hospitality industry this May, eat the street and dig into some delicious dishes.

If you’re looking for a head start, or simply want to pursue the menu of your next destination at pace, head to www.eatdrinkloveponsonby.co.nz for more information.

We want you to ‘Eat The Street’! Challenge yourself to eat out once more than you normally would in Ponsonby during the month of May, and make sure to tag @iloveponsonby while you’re at it.

