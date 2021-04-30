Duck hunters urged to Check, Clean, Dry

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 14:22

Taranaki duck hunters are being reminded to Check, Clean, Dry this season, to avoid spreading aquatic pest plants between waterways.

Taranaki Regional Council Environment Services Manager Steve Ellis says following these three simple steps can make a significant difference to the health of our region’s waterways.

"Pest plants such as hornwort and Lagarosiphon (commonly known as oxygen weed) and pest fish such as koi carp, gambusia, rudd and catfish are invasive and can have an irreversible impact on freshwater ecosystems and fisheries.

"Once a pest plant or fish gets into a waterway it’s extremely difficult to remove it. That’s why it’s so important we do everything we can to prevent them spreading into previously unaffected waterways."

He is urging duck hunters to check, clean and dry all gear that has been in the water.

"It only takes a small piece of weed caught on a wader, dinghy or decoy rope to ruin a once-pristine lake. We know Taranaki people care about the health of our waterways, so all water users need to do their part to stop the spread of pests."

CHECK: Check everything that has been in the water for debris or plant matter. For example, waders, dogs, dinghies and boat trailers, and decoys and their rigging lines.

CLEAN: Soak the items or scrub them with detergent (5 per cent detergent in water or 2 per cent household bleach in water) for at least one minute, getting them fully wet.

DRY: If you’re not moving to another waterway for a few days, thoroughly dry your items inside and out, and leave them for 48 hours to ensure that any pests are dead.

For more details go to www.mpi.govt.nz/check-clean-dry/ or call the Taranaki Regional Council on 0800 736 222.