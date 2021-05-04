Female Sex Toy 'takes over Auckland billboards' - GGO

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 10:37

Two Kiwi female entrepreneurs behind the sex toy/wellness brand, Girls Get Off, are stimulating healthy conversations for New Zealanders this month with their cheeky central Auckland billboards promoting female pleasure.

Revolving billboards with "Count orgasms not calories", "Scream your own name" and "#Iconic" will start this week in Anzac Ave and Ponsonby Road. Later in the month the billboards will feature in Beach Road, Mount Eden Road, Grey Lynn and finally Mount Eden and Kingsland.

International Masturbation Day launched in 1995 after a sex positive retailer declared the day in honour of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, who was fired by President Bill Clinton for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. It has now been extended to include the entire month of May as International Masturbation Month.

Girls Get Off (GGO) was created by women for women, and is the brainchild of Mount Maunganui businesswomen Jo Cummins (lol) and Vivien Conway, after a lockdown brainstorm.

Launched in March 2021, the brand has experienced phenomenal success, selling more than 800 vibrators in the first month across New Zealand and Australia.

Cummins says the GGO is on a mission to remove the taboo from sex toys and female pleasure, instead treating female masturbation as a form of meditation and hero’ing the health benefits of orgasms.

"Orgasms are the ultimate stress relief, not just because they make you feel good but because of the feel good hormones (Oxytocin and Dopamine) that are released when you climax," says Cummins.

GGO has set out to normalise female pleasure as a part of self-care. These conversations have predominantly taken place through their Instagram platform.

GGO’s first product is the Missy Mini (RRP $129) and is a classy, sleek wellness toy that has completely resonated with Kiwi females, who have taken to social media and raved about the product’s empowering marketing and satisfying results.

"Girls Get Off offers women a new avenue to buy their sex toys, without feeling seedy in anyway," says Cummins.

Conway says GGO branding is positive, fun, self-loving, empowering and breaking the mastie (masturbation) stigma.

"We want to make talking about pleasure a mainstream conversation," says Conway.