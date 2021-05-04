A video promoting healthy eating for kids finalist in childrens music awards

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 12:22

Judi Cranston is one of three finalists in the NZ on Air 2021 Children’s Music Awards for the video of her song ‘5 + A Day’ Kids Healthy Eating song.

The claymation video was created by Dunedin based Claymation Animator Parry Jones. The song and video contain healthy eating messages for children.

The NZ on Air 2021 Children’s Music Awards are taking place on May 15th in Auckland.

Getting the healthy eating message out to kids has never been easier than now -with 5 + A Day, an entertaining music video that includes dancing kiwis, bananas and carrots! The video is based on the 5 + A Day song written by Auckland based children’s music educator and composer Judi Cranston.

Cranston worked alongside Dunedin based Claymation animator Parry Jones to create the video which has been featured multiple times on TVNZ over the last 12 months.

According to Jones "The catchy song lit my imagination up straight away and I am excited to be part of a project that is helping to drive positive and healthy messages for kiwi families in particular the under 8’s."

Judi is excited to announce that she is one of three finalists in the prestigious APRA 2021 Children’s Music Awards, under the category sponsored by NZ on Air Best Children’s Music Video.

The song and accompanying video were created in collaboration with NZ on Air and 5+ A Day Charitable Trust. Both contributed to the creation of the innovative claymation video - depicting the importance of eating at least three vegetables and two pieces of fruit each day.

"The music video includes 5+ A Day core messages such as fresh is best, using your hand as a portion size and eating at least three veges and two pieces of fruit daily." Judi says. "We are thrilled to have this work recognised. The video is very engaging with its cute claymation people as well as a variety of fruit and veges. These dance around and morph into numbers (1,2,3,4,5) and clearly show kids what they should be eating each day".

Judi is the founder of kindyRock and has created over 150 fun songs for children from 0-6 years old and has been a major contributor to music training for early learning professionals in New Zealand and abroad. More about kindyRock can be found on www.kindyrock.com