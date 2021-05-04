New Kiwi business set to 'revolutionise eco-friendly category' with essential oils

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 12:41

With Kiwi consumers increasingly aware of the negative impacts of chemically-laden cleaning and beauty products, it’s no wonder that 70% of New Zealanders are looking to purchase products that are environmentally friendly.[1: Colmar Brunton Better Futures Reports 2020 ]

Seeing a gap in the market for environmentally conscious and effective cleaning products, Stephanie Duvander embarked on creating YOURS. Backed by Callaghan Innovation, the range combines the power of high-grade essential oils with natural ingredients and is set to change the eco-friendly category by delivering a superior clean with less product.

With a highly successful career in global events working with some of the world’s biggest brands, including GSK, Bupa, Nissan, and British Airways, in both the United Kingdom and Stockholm, Duvander took a break to return to New Zealand and raise her three children. During this time, she became frustrated with supermarket cleaning products that claimed to be environmentally friendly but felt ineffective.

Duvander identified a consumer need for effective, high quality household cleaning products that were better for people and the environment. She acquired the formulations and is developing a business set to revolutionise the New Zealand eco-friendly cleaning category.

"We’re working on creating a unique brand to disrupt the market to show consumers that cleaning products can be effective, environmentally friendly and better for you - you can really have it all. Following our local launch we’ve got some big goals to break into the US market over the next two years."

Along with a re-brand and improving existing formulas, Duvander has added a complementary beauty care range of four unique body care bars - including Shampoo and Body Wash - that are naturally fragranced with therapeutic grade essential oils and free from parabens, soap, and palm oil, in compostable packaging.

Sustainability is key driver for Duvander who has teamed up with Ekos, an international non-profit enterprise that measures carbon footprint and helps pave the way to become more carbon friendly. All products are made with plant-based surfactants, all packaging is 100% recycled and the business has a target to be carbon zero by the end of 2021.

www.yoursnz.com

