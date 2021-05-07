Central Challenge Family Adventure Race Sunday May 16 10am - 3pm

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 11:07

Nelson Central School has developed a unique annual fundraiser by wrapping the traditional school gala into a team orienteering event.

This year’s Central Challenge Family Adventure Race is on Sunday May 16, from 10am - 3pm at Central School in Nile Street.

Coordinator Rachel Swarbrick says the event encourages a wide range of the school's whanau, community and local sponsors to embark on some good active family fun together.

"Our school places a huge emphasis on healthy, active, fundraising fun," she says. "The school will be a-buzz with the ‘rogaine’ - a one or two hour timed orienteering event around Nelson East with a map, clues and wild card prizes."

Swarbrick says the gala element of the event means there is food and entertainment for the entrants and their supporters. This includes hot food, baking and refreshments at the café, picnic and seated dining, bouncy castle obstacle course, blast body zorb, games ally, kombucha and kid-preneur items for sale.

"We’re trying to make the event waste free so people are asked to bring reusable bags, picnic gear, coffee cups and drink bottles or a gold coin for the use of the "Wash n Go" wash station to minimise rubbish," she says.

Families and teams can register now online and go in the draw to win great sponsored prizes. To find out more and register a team, whether it be a team of one, two, three or four, a family or work colleagues - go to