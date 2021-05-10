Seeking NZ's next sustainability champion - EPA

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 16:01

Nominations are now open to find a trailblazing young person who is leading the way on environmental sustainability in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is proud to partner with the Sustainable Business Network, sponsoring this year’s Change Maker category of the Sustainable Business Awards.

Nominees must be aged 30 years or under, who have gone above and beyond to progress social and/or environmental action within their organisation or community.

Last year’s winner, Francesca Goodman-Smith, was recognised for her pioneering work to drive a food waste minimisation programme in more than 150 Foodstuffs stores.

"I would encourage anybody who is interested in sustainability to put their name forward. It’s all about collaborating, sharing stories, hearing about everyone’s unique journey towards the bigger picture of a more sustainable Aotearoa," says Francesca.

"It’s not about winning the award, it’s about the journey, the people you meet and the opportunities which come from that to collaborate.

"We’ve got a lot of momentum that is being driven through government at the moment, with organisations like the EPA really pushing the agenda on sustainable futures."

Sponsoring the award is a natural fit for the Environmental Protection Authority, as we focus on the changes that can be made today to safeguard the environment for future generations.

"The work we do each day is about protecting the environment and enhancing a safe and sustainable way of life, and future, for all New Zealanders," says the EPA’s General Manager of Engagement, Paula Knaap.

"We all have a part to play in determining what the Aotearoa of tomorrow will look like. The Change Maker Award recognises that the actions of passionate people like Francesca can have a significant impact - enabling and inspiring others to make positive and enduring change. We’re excited to have this opportunity to shine a light on the leadership being shown by businesses on sustainability."

Entries close on 21 June, and the awards are presented in November.