Rotary celebrates 100 years in New Zealand and looks to the future

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 16:09

Rotary arrived in New Zealand in June 1921, on a wave of post-war optimism and hope for a better world. By the end of the 1920s, there was a club in almost every major town and communities were being enriched by People of Action - Rotarians who served with commitment and aroha.

Rotary celebrates its New Zealand centenary and 85 years in the Pacific with the publication of Mana Tangata: People of Action on May 12. Rotary has also created two major projects for New Zealand Rotarians: Rotary Give Every Child A Future (vaccination

programme) and Rotary 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance (planting native trees.) See Editor’s Notes below for more.

In honour of their milestone anniversary, Auckland’s Sky Tower will be lit in Rotary’s signature colours of blue and gold on the evening of June 13, 2021.

Founded in Chicago in 1905 on principles of fellowship and the spirit of Rotary has always been ‘Service Above Self.’ Collectively, Rotarians have sought to empower communities, particularly youth, by giving them a hand up, rather than a hand-out. Millions of people from all over the world have benefitted from Rotary’s ‘deep pockets’ and commitment to service.

Mana Tangata: People of Action by noted historian Dr Stephen Clarke, brings to light Rotary Oceania’s extraordinary record of endeavour and philanthropy. Among its long history of community service are some remarkable achievements, not least Rotary’s gold standard work to eradicate polio and the establishment of Cure Kids in New Zealand. Rotary has also championed and poured millions of dollars into environmental causes, healthcare, youth development organisations, disaster relief and civic amenities.

Since the first New Zealand clubs were founded in Auckland and Wellington in 1921, Rotarians have been enterprising, creative and hard-working. There are more than 250 clubs all over New Zealand, although in recent years Rotary, like many community organisations, has faced declining membership as people’s lives have become busier. Rotary now faces two major new challenges: attracting new members and transforming itself into a modern organisation - one which is diverse, inclusive and relevant to the next generation.

One individual who has helped to bridge the gap and create a modern partnership between Rotary and MÄori is John Heremia Mohi (Te WhÄnauÄ-Apanui). During the past 25 years, Mohi has promoted the use of te reo MÄori and tikanga MÄori within Rotary. Mohi is the Chair of the Mana Tangata history project to mark the centennial of Rotary in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Mana Tangata: People of Action by Stephen Clarke

Rotary, 12 May 2021, RRP: $69.95

‘Mana Tangata: People of Action highlights the changing social needs of New Zealand over the past century and shows how Rotary responded impressively with imagination and hard work,’ says acclaimed historian Jock Phillips.

Mana Tangata: People of Action is a richly illustrated and lively history. Throughout the book, Dr Stephen Clarke reveals Rotary as an organisation reflecting on its past and place in society, so it can continue to play a meaningful role in the future. Expansive and engaging it is also a call to action - to place service above self for the common good.