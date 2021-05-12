Celebrating DiverCity is back - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 09:48

The Soundshell is the place to be on Saturday 15 May, as Napier celebrates its many multi-cultural communities in style once again, after the pandemic meant last year’s event had to be cancelled.

Celebrating Cultural DiverCity, which will run from 11am to 3pm, features food stalls, singing and dancing performances and kids’ activities - entertainment for the whole family.

The line up at this free event includes traditional Thai dancing, African drumming, Indian semi-classical dance, Indian bhangra, Latin roots salsa, bellydance groups, the Napier Pipe Band, Japanese dance and K-pop. Other attractions include henna tattooing, face painting, bouncy castles and a photo booth.

Organisations such as Red Cross, Civil Defence, Neighbourhood Support, KÄinga Ora, English Language Partners, the Multicultural Association, Napier Bahai Community and the Electoral Commission will also have stalls set up.

Celebrating Cultural DiverCity is organised by a sub-group of the Hawke’s Bay Settlement Forum. The Forum comprises various agencies, including Napier City Council, with the goal of working together to strengthen, support and collaborate on matters relating to international newcomers in the region.

If raining, the event will be held on Saturday 22 May instead. Napier City Council’s Facebook page will provide updates.