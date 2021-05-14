Art project lights up Taupo as part of Road Safety Week 2021

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 15:16

The TaupÅ lakefront will light up next week to raise awareness of the importance of road safety in our district.

Run as part of Road Safety Week which kicks off on Monday 17 May, the community will be able to view a visual display projected onto the lake in remembrance of the six lives that were lost on the district’s roads last year.

‘The Ripple Effect’ creator and year 13 Tauhara College student Tommi Joyce designed it to be an entertaining display to watch and enjoy, while also sharing some key road safety messages with the public.

"At school I take digital technology and manage the student radio station, so when I heard the council were looking for people to do a digital display, it had my name written all over it."

"As a volunteer firefighter with the Turangi Fire Brigade, road safety means a lot to me as it is the most common callout for us due to the Desert Road. Slow down and drive to the conditions!"

The community will also see the #LOVETAUPO light up yellow, aligning with other buildings, bridges and iconic locations around the country also turning yellow as part of Road Safety Week.

TaupÅ District Council road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight said the theme this year - speed - reminds us that speeding or driving too fast for the conditions is a major problem in Aotearoa.

"We lost six lives in the TaupÅ District in six crashes last year, speed was a factor in half of those fatalities," said Ms Wraight."

"Vehicle speed plays an important part in driving safely, the faster you're travelling, the longer it takes to stop and the bigger the forces involved in a crash. Please remember to drive at the correct speed for the conditions to minimise risks."

The Ripple Effect will be on display on the lake from Monday May 17 to 23, 6pm to 9pm. The best viewing spot is from the platform opposite Rifle Range Road.

Road Safety Week runs May 17 to 23 and is promoted by road safety charity Brake and supported by TaupÅ District Council.