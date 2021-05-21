Happening in May and June at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 17:30

Come and join us for a range of events to coincide with the new exhibitions Dale Harding: There is no before, Stars start falling, Len Lye’s Wand Dance and Tangibles 1963-1969 and Raewyn Martyn’s Paint over, use again in Open Window over the next two months. Drop in for talks by the artists and curators of There is no before and Stars start falling on 22 and 29 May or learn more about the realisation of Lye’s work at the next Monica Brewster evening.

In addition, don’t miss Toi MÄ Te WhÄnau Family Art, Seniors and more. This month the Brazilian Film Festival is also adding some warmth to our Cinema program.

Celebrate opening week with us

Curator tour of Stars start falling

Sat 22 May | 11am | Free

Join contemporary art curator Hanahiva Rose as she leads a tour of Stars start falling, a new exhibition of works by Teuane Tibbo, Ani O’Neill and Salome Tanuvasa that brings together existing and newly commissioned works.

In conversation:

Dale Harding and Megan Tamati-Quennell

Sat 22 May | 2pm | Free

Join us for a conversation between Indigenous Australian artist Dale Harding and curator Megan Tamati-Quennell to lend greater insight into Harding's exhibition, There is no before. Harding has travelled from Queensland Australia for his first solo exhibition in Aotearoa.

Culture to culture:

Dale Harding and Maata Wharehoka

Sat 29 May | 2pm | Free

Join artist Dale Harding (Bidjara, Gungalu, Garingbal) and arts advocate Maata Wharehoka (NgÄti Tahinga, NgÄti Koata, NgÄti Apakura, NgÄti Toa, NgÄti Kuia) about the significance of cultural practice in their individual creative process and the ways in which they bring indigenous cultural influences into their work and thinking.

Our five new exhibitions

Stars start falling:

Salome Tanuvasa, Ani O'Neill, Teuane Tibbo

22 May - 15 August

Stars start falling brings together existing and newly commissioned works by Salome Tanuvasa, Ani O'Neill and Teuane Tibbo, many seen here in public for the first time.

Dale Harding:

There is no before

22 May - 15 August

Dale Harding's first solo exhibition in Aotearoa. Combining contemporary art, cultural practices and working with materials redolent of the land itself, Harding, who is of Bidjara, Gungalu and Garingbal Indigenous Australian descent, presents an exhibition that is evocative of place.

Len Lye:

Tangibles: 1963-1969

8 May - 25 July

The second of two exhibitions presenting a chronological overview of Lye’s kinetic sculpture. This exhibition presents some of Lye’s most well-known and acclaimed tangibles, Universe and Storm King with lesser known examples such as the recently reconstructed recently reconstructed Witch Dance and Albatross.

Len Lye:

Wand Dance

17 April - 14 November

One of Len Lye’s most captivating projects returns. The recently reconstructed Wand Dance presents seven Bell Wands swaying, shaking and shimmying in a group composition - a thrilling example of Lye's work with sensuality and scale.

Raewyn Martyn with Jess Charlton:

Paint over, use again

22 May - 15 August

For the Open Window on Queen Street, Martyn has created a new work developed from experimentation with industrial fluorescent pigments and plant-based polymers, drawing on her ongoing research into biopolymer materials as alternatives for petrochemical paint products.

International film festivals coming this winter

The Len Lye cinema continues to delight audiences with a thoughtfully selected programme of films to keep you entertained over the coming months. Three international film festivals are gracing the big screen this Winter: the Brazilian Film Festival (21-24 May), the Cinema Italiano Italian Film Festival (17-27 June) and the French Film Festival Aotearoa (1-14 July).

Monica Brewster Evening: Shayne Gooch

Tue 8 June | 6-8pm

Friends $10 | General admission $15 | Students with ID free

Join the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery as we take the year ahead to celebrate 120 years of Len Lye (1901-1980) with an exploration of the artist’s sculptural legacy at the intersection of art and science.

Our Monica Brewster Evening guest speaker for June is Shayne Gooch, who joins us from the University of Canterbury. Gooch has had a long relationship with the Len Lye Foundation, having collaborated with the Foundation on bringing Lye's sculptures to life since 1996.

Gooch will talk about the interactions between art and engineering required to evolve new artworks. Lye’s sculptures are complex in their movement and sound, meaning the practical implications of building the artworks are very challenging from an engineering perspective.

We thank our generous partners and supporters:

Dale Harding, Extractive Painting I, 2020

Dale Harding, Untitled (seven red oxides on glass), 2019. Install view, Current Iterations, Institute of Modern Art Brisbane 2019. Image Carl Warner, courtesy the artist and Milani Gallery Brisbane.

Teuane Tibbo, Flowers II, 1975. Acrylic on board. Collection of Malcolm McNeill. Image courtesy of Cheska Brown and Enjoy.

Dale Harding, We breathe together (detail), 2017. Install view, To cast a bright shadow, Milani Gallery Brisbane, 2017. Image Carl Warner, courtesy the artist and Milani Gallery Brisbane.

Len Lye, Wand Dance, 2019. Len Lye Foundation Collection. Photo: Bryan James.

Tangibles: 1963-1969 installation view. Len Lye Foundation Collection. Image Bryan James.

Raewyn Martyn with Jess Charlton, Paint over, use again, development image, 2020.

