Yoga NZ links with Indian High Commission

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 08:10

Tâmaki Makaurau - Yoga New Zealand and the High Commission of India in New Zealand have connected and are intent on developing a deeper relationship with international yoga day as the common ground.

It is a special bond for YNZ and the High Commission in India, who were recently saddened by the loss of one of their long serving staffers to covid. It is important for YNZ and the HC in India to have the connection because of yoga’s value, especially during covid.

Yoga significantly helps in people’s long term health and mental outlook of life, Yoga New Zealand Council chair Heather Robinson says.

"Regular yoga practice may reduce levels of stress and body-wide inflammation, contributing to healthier hearts. Several of the factors contributing to heart disease, including high blood pressure and excess weight, can also be addressed through yoga.

"The activity improves flexibility and strength, including the core muscles. It eases stress, anxiety levels and improves sleep. Appropriate practices can ease stress, anxiety levels and improves sleep.

"Our habits in taking practices may influence our sense of purpose in life and our sense of purpose may affect how much we practice. An interesting new study of the reciprocal effects of feeling for life has meaning and being often in motion."

The study, recently published in the Journal of Behavioural Medicine, set out to find links, if any, between moving and meaning.

The research of more than 18,000 middle-aged and older men and women found those with the most stalwart sense of purpose at the start were the most likely to become active over time.

Science already offers plenty of evidence that being active bolsters our mental and physical health, Robinson says.

"Study after study shows that men and women who exercise are less likely than the sedentary to develop depression or anxiety."

The United Nations has set June 21 as international yoga day.