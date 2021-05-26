Glenlivet launches limited edition edible capsule collection

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 14:51

The Glenlivet is throwing out the rule book and breaking perception of whisky consumption with the launch of the world’s first edible cocktail range, The Glenlivet Capsule Collection, now available in select bars across New Zealand.

The limited-edition capsules have been created in partnership with key innovators and mixology experts to create a new and unique way to drink whisky, using an edible casing that dissolves in the mouth. No glass or ice stirrer required. Made from seaweed extract, the flavourless casing is a renewable resource that biodegrades faster than fruit peel.

The new edible The Glenlivet Capsule Collection celebrates the bold, brave and original with bringing this truly unique experience that’s sure to tantalise your taste buds. "The Glenlivet is on a mission to open the world of single malts to all by throwing away the rulebook that has governed the drinking of whisky for centuries and inspiring people to think, and drink differently when it comes to their whisky," says Jack Potter, The Glenlivet ambassador.

"There are plenty of ways you can enjoy your whisky - neat, on the rocks, mixed - and now, this groundbreaking whisky ritual will help talk to new ways to enjoy whisky and reinforce that it’s okay to mix single malts, because after all, The Glenlivet tradition is breaking traditions."

From June 1, participating bars across New Zealand are giving away two complimentary capsules with any The Glenlivet cocktail purchased from their limited edition menu. For further information go to https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-NZ/article/cocktail-capsule-collection.