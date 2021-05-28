Plimmerton Dog Recreation Area has its day

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 14:21

The Plimmerton Dog Recreation Area has won a national award, recognised for its co-operative approach.

The park, at the northern end of Plimmerton Domain, won the 2021 Active Park of the Year at the Recreation Aotearoa awards dinner in Rotorua on Thursday night.

Judges said Te Papa Tākaro Kurī o Te Papa Rēhia o Taupō was an "outstanding environment" and were impressed by the thought and collaboration that went into the development of the project, which included bilingual signage.

"It is a valuable case study on a social, environmental, financial, and sustainable design approach," the judges noted.

Porirua Parks Manager Julian Emeny said the award was made possible by excellent work from the volunteer design group, within Council and by contractors. Input from the community and design specialists, along with guidance from mana whenua Ngāti Toa, made the project a success.

"This was a collaborative effort to ensure we got it right, the result being a special asset used regularly by our dog-owning residents and visitors to Porirua," Mr Emeny said.

Recreation Aotearoa is a charitable body that represents professionals working in the recreation industry to deliver quality experiences, places and facilities across New Zealand. Members include policy makers and planners, local Councils, voluntary organisations, regional sports trusts and Department of Conservation employees.