No Joke: Kiwi skincare brand Two Dudes launches 'Ball Butter'

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 08:45

For Men’s Health Month this June, up and coming Kiwi skincare brand, Two Dudes, is selling ‘Ball Butter’ to encourage dudes everywhere to check their nuts.

There are no medicinal ingredients in the new Ball Butter product, it is just a simple, nourishing moisturiser designed to be applied daily. The idea is to encourage Kiwi men to get used to what their testicles normally look and feel so they’re more likely to notice any changes, plus each label has instructions that outline how to check for testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 39, but if diagnosed early, it has the highest cure rate of all cancers.

Launched in November 2020, the Two Dudes brand aims to better the lives of every dude in New Zealand by encouraging men to take better care of themselves, with 10% of profits going to men’s health organisations, such as the NZ Men’s Health Trust.

Made with soothing sweet almond oil, Ball Butter contains fatty acids that retain moisture and can heal chapped or irritated skin. A blue label on the product acts as a nod to men’s health.

Mike McRae, one of the dudes that founded Two Dudes, says that this product is no joke: "Some of our family thought we were nuts to launch this product, pardon the pun. But while the product may seem a bit tongue-in-cheek, the message is actually really serious. Guys need to take note of what’s going on below the belt because the sooner you catch a problem, the better."

"We hope this new limited edition product shines a light on the issue of testicular cancer in a way that resonates with its target audience. Dudes," says McRae.

Tony Mitchell, Trustee at New Zealand Men’s Health Trust, praises the idea, "Men are far too slack when it comes to getting regular check-ups and seeking help. We realise that it may be difficult to discuss this or let yourself be examined, but it is very important. Cancer is not going away on its own so get yourself checked out, you will feel better that you did."

Ball Butter is available exclusively online at www.twodudesproject.com for $35 while stocks last.