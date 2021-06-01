Adulttoymegastore launches Pride sticker fundraiser

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 15:31

To celebrate International Pride Month Wellington-based online adult retailer Adulttoymegastore has launched a limited-edition Pride sticker pack that is available for purchase throughout June with 100% of proceeds being donated to Gender Minorities Aotearoa to assist with healthy relationships and safer sex resources for transgender people.

The Pride sticker pack, which is available for a $9.95 donation, includes eight different rainbow-coloured stickers in a range of recognisable shapes including best-selling adult toys such as the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, Kama by Share Satisfaction, the iconic wand vibrator and more.

Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph said the stickers are a fun way to celebrate and raise awareness of International Pride Month while fundraising for a charity that supports, and advocates for, transgender people in New Zealand.

"We created a handful of Pride stickers last year to include in orders and people absolutely loved them and wanted to collect the entire set. So this year we added more designs and, while we are including a free sticker with each order, people can get the whole set by making a charitable donation, with 100% of proceeds from sticker pack sales in New Zealand going to Gender Minorities Aotearoa to support the incredible work that they do," Nicola explained.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa (GMA) is a nationwide transgender organisation in Aotearoa New Zealand based in Wellington that is s run by, and for, transgender people, including binary and non-binary, intersex, and irawhiti takatÄpui. The organisation’s vision is for all transgender people to be empowered by a full range of choices across all aspects of their lives, and to be able to participate fully in society, and offers information, advocacy, and wrap around support for transgender people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa national coordinator, Ahi Wi-Hongi, said: "We're committed to making sure transgender people can have happy, healthy, and safe sex and relationships, so we're excited to be working with Adulttoymegastore! All funds raised will go toward our healthy relationships and safer sex resources - which are used by hundreds of trans folks and their partners every year."

You can support Gender Minorities Aotearoa by purchasing a Pride Month sticker pack here. To find out more about the work that GMA does, visit genderminorities.com, and to see what else Adulttoymegastore is doing to celebrate Pride Month visit #PRIDEINSIDE with ATMS.