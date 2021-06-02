Hamilton's Lime and Dine food guide kicks off

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 10:30

Hamilton food lovers are being encouraged to leave their cars at home and take a Lime scooter to visit the city’s eateries as part of a collaboration aimed at supporting local businesses.

Hamilton Central Business Association and Lime scooters have worked together to create the "Lime and Dine" food guide, an initiative that provides discounted scooter travel for new customers who scoot to participating restaurants and cafes in the CBD.

Hamilton Central Business Association (HCBA) general manager Vanessa Williams said the collaboration is aimed at encouraging locals to support local business.

"We have fantastic cafes and restaurants in the CBD and we want to provide an opportunity for people to enjoy the dining experiences the city has to offer without the hassle of bringing the car."

So far, 16 eateries are featured in the foodie trail, including Frank Food, The Bearded Weasel and Restaurant on Alma. Riders can enter a promo code in the Lime app and receive discounted travel to or from the restaurant.

Lime’s Director of Public Affairs, Lauren Mentjox, said the Lime and Dine initiative is a clean, green and fun way for people to experience what Hamilton has to offer.

"We are excited to work with the HCBA to create new ways for people to enjoy the city and support Hamilton businesses at the same time. "Lime scooters are a popular way to get around Hamilton and we hope people will continue to think twice before taking the car." The Lime and Dine project is modelled on a Tourism Bay of Plenty and Lime initiative in Mount Maunganui.

The "Lime and Dine" guide can be viewed at https://www.hamiltoncentral.co.nz.