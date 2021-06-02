New Manager for Pompallier Mission 'brings a touch of France'

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 15:35

For Delphine Moise-Elise, starting her new role as Pompallier Mission Manager was a bit like coming home.

The experience of stepping into the historic printery building in Russell - which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, and is the only Pisé de terre (rammed earth) building in Australasia - felt very familiar.

"When I first walked into the printery it smelt like my grand-parents’ home in the Alps and the old Pisé buildings I lived in when I was studying in Lyon," she says.

"The Gaveaux press itself as it stands proudly by the Statue of Mary is a powerful taonga, embodying so much of the history of the time. I have been immersed in other cultures’ heritage and traditions for a very long time, but discovering and confronting the history of the "French Place in the Bay of Islands" is different - it is closer."

Built in 1842, Pompallier Mission originally housed a printery where Church texts were translated from Latin to te reo MÄori by French Marist brothers under the leadership of Bishop Jean-Baptiste Pompallier, then printed and bound. Today the Printery stands as New Zealand’s oldest industrial building, and distinctly French in style.

A French national, Delphine was born in the French Alps and spent her childhood in Provence, growing up surrounded by history and tradition in a family of storytellers. After moving to Australia in her early 20s she has spent most of her working life in the Northern Territory of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

With a strong professional background in cultural heritage management, Delphine’s experience spans strategy development in a bicultural context, oral history, governance and mediation as well as communication, film-making, organising and curating exhibitions and international cultural exchanges.

"In my most recent role in the Northern Territory I supported the creation of the Knowledge Keepers Committee - a network of prominent cultural leaders in Arnhem land to oversee the development of research processes and protocols resulting in an indigenous intellectual and cultural property framework to enable the repatriation and interpretation of indigenous knowledge in their region. This region is the cradle of the most ancient rock art in the world," she says.

Delphine has also worked as a researcher for Aboriginal organisations conducting land claims, native title claims, oral history research and protection of sacred sites; and developed a Cultural Heritage Strategy for the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory.

She has strong connections to New Zealand, not least of which are her tamariki who whakapapa to NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa; and has also worked in this country assisting with Treaty claims, research and documentation, cultural mapping and recording oral history on video, as well as kaupapa MÄori health initiatives.

But it is the Bay of Islands that has such a strong connection with Delphine.

"I first visited the Bay years ago and was deeply touched by the wairua of the place. The multi-layered, interwoven, heroic history of the place at the junction of worlds is the stuff of legends," she says.

"The place embodies the proud history of tÄngata whenua resistance, resilience and also diplomacy. I always dreamt that if I came back to Aotearoa for good it would be here in KororÄreka. It is a true privilege to be here."

For Delphine, Pompallier Mission is an extraordinary place imbued with mana - from the presence of the PÄ above the printery, the sea, the garden and the forest around it.

"The lifeblood of the site are the kaitiaki, however - this wonderful team who bring the place to life," she says.

"The depth of our guides’ historical knowledge and their story-telling skills are simply remarkable. The warm hospitality of the café staff and the gardeners who toil with passion and love for the living world; all this combines to give each of us an opportunity to enter the flow of time in this unique place."

In the short term, Delphine has "much learning and listening to do" - including respectful engagement with tÄngata whenua and the wider Russell community, leading cultural heritage destinations in the region, local businesses as well as her "wonderful team here at Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga".

In time, she would like to work together to grow a new vision for the place. In the meantime Delphine is getting to know her new home - and loving the experience.

"I am absolutely in awe of the region; its beauty, its rawness - the Bay and KororÄreka in particular with so much history and culture woven into the whenua," she says.

"Being French - and passionate about food - I am also delighting in the many locally made products; from delicious wines and cheeses through to our oyster farm.

"I love KororÄreka in winter, walking to work along the Strand, stopping for a chat at the jetty and then arriving at Pompallier Mission to enjoy great coffee and a French croissant.

"Who would not be grateful?" she says.