Dainty Nyala New to Zoo

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 08:31

Distinguished by a short fluffy tail, beautiful orange coats with white stripes, Orana Wildlife Park’s newest arrivals - five young nyala (an elegant African antelope) - are capturing the attention of the team.

This is the first time Orana has ever held nyala. Two males and three females (aged 1-4 years) were transferred from Wellington Zoo last week. The three females will venture on display for the first time this morning (11am).

Lead Ungulate Keeper, Stewart Taylor, says: "It’s a privilege for us to join the regional breeding programme for these stunning animals. Orana plays a key role in maintaining genetically healthy sustainable programmes especially for hoofstock species being New Zealand’s only open range zoo."

"The nyala have settled in nicely, though they could have had a nicer welcome to Christchurch given the terrible wet weather over the weekend. The girls are very friendly and inquisitively approach keepers whereas the boys are more reserved".

Nyala are known as a spiral-horned antelope, but only males have horns that can grow over 80cm in length and have a yellow tip. "Our boys are young with small horns so we will watch the development of their magnificent horns with interest. The males are separated from the females and housed off-display for now".

The main threats to nyala are poaching and habitat loss. They number less than 30,000 in the wild and the majority of the population is protected in national parks in sanctuaries in Southern Africa.

"I am sure visitors will enjoy meeting these amazing animals and we hope in time they will produce lots of youngsters", concludes Stewart.