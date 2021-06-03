Consumers want sports sponsorship to continue - poll

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:26

Consumers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of alcohol companies continuing to support sports teams. A poll undertaken by The AM Show on TV3 yesterday shows nearly three-quarters (72%) of New Zealanders answered a firm ‘no’ to the Question of the Day - ‘Should alcohol companies be banned from sponsoring sports teams?’.

"This result aligns with our own research showing positive public support for sports sponsorship," said NZ Alcohol Beverages Council Executive Director Bridget MacDonald.

"Our results from 2020 show around two-thirds of New Zealanders are comfortable with current levels of alcohol sponsorship and advertising: 51% of Kiwis think the level of industry sponsorship of sport is about right, and 11% want more. In addition, 62% of Kiwis say current alcohol advertising levels are acceptable, and 4% think there could be more.

"Some commentators fail to understand the stringent rules and regulations that already exist for advertising and sponsorship, and also confuse marketing activities with promoting more drinking, which is simply not the case. The fact is advertising is about choosing one product over another - not drinking more overall," says Bridget.

Bridget also says it is a common claim that advertising and sponsorship somehow promote harmful drinking - something not supported by the evidence.

"Harmful drinking is falling and we’re all drinking 25% less than we did in the 70s and 80s. Globally, virtually all research has found that alcohol marketing, including sports sponsorship or social media advertising, has no or very modest effects on overall alcohol consumption. The Foundation for Advertising Research has shown that while advertising spending has increased in New Zealand over the past decade, we’ve also seen alcohol consumption decreasing steadily. [see graph 1] Momentum for change toward moderation is gaining through positive trends such as a general decline in hazardous drinking, fewer younger people drinking, consumption decreasing, and we consume less alcohol per capita than the OECD average. Kiwis are choosing more no- and low-alcohol drinks to suit their lifestyle or social situation," Bridget says.

"We all have a part to play in reducing alcohol-related harm, and we need to take a pragmatic approach. Targeted education programmes are sensible solutions to helping educate young people on alcohol harm and encouraging adults to make better decisions around drinking. Targeted support initiatives are needed for those who drink harmfully. Globally, the industry has been proactively working on global partnership initiatives with online platforms to help ensure that young people are not exposed to online alcohol advertising," says Bridget.