Bidding wars erupt over legendary photos of the Royals - Webb's

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 16:30

Webb’s is running an extensive online auction of photographs of the Royal Family in New Zealand. These photographs are sourced from the Fairfax Media archives, a treasure-trove of imagery used in print media documentation of royal tours. Launched over Queen’s Birthday weekend, the auction has seen frantic bidding wars erupt over these iconic photographs. Kiwis keen to grab a piece of history have engaged in some royal dustups, with bidding running into thousands of dollars for some photos. A comical image of Prince Charles alongside a man wearing a t-shirt proclaiming, ‘I’m with Stupid’ saw feverish action, with 50 bids taking the price up to $7500 so far. An image of the Queen in parliament with David Lange and an assembly of justices also captured the imagination of the bidding public, with 19 bids running the price to $1100. Other images that have been caught up in bidding wars are an iconic image of Diana engaging in the hongi with a young MÄori woman. This photo, taken at Eden Park in 1983 has so far seen 25 bids take the price up to $950. A photo of the Royal Yacht being aided by tugboats in Auckland 1977 also found a group of frenzied would-be buyers run its price up to $1100 and counting.

Webb’s Head of Art, Charles Ninow, was pleasantly surprised by the feverish bidding. "It’s the classic auction scenario. When you have a number of keen bidders who all want the same work, the price skyrockets. With several days still to run on this auction, they may well go much higher. Our Fairfax Archives sale of images of Sir Edmund Hillary last year saw prices go as high as $20,000 for a photograph. The way this sale is going, it could end up the biggest sale of photography in New Zealand’s history." For canny bidders, there are photographs still available at very reasonable prices. Some are as low as $80 for 4 photos. There are over 700 photographs presented in nearly 400 lots. This includes dozens of photographs of Princess Diana at her stunning, crowd-winning best, taken during the 1983 royal visit.

This auction coincides with the Queen’s birthday holiday, and with the birthday of the late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. It comes at a time when fresh intrigue around the royal family is in the news, with a new royal baby and Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The role of the Royal Family is also topical in contemporary national discourse. As we look more critically at our colonial history, their place in our nation’s political framework is increasingly under the microscope. At the same time, talk of honouring the treaty has also become part of the zeitgeist. The treaty, of course, is an agreement between Iwi and the Crown and so the Royal Family are integral to it. Photos of members of the Royal Family at Waitangi are particularly poignant in this regard.