Parnell introduces the Mountain of Light this July - Parnell Business Association

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 11:23

As one of the city’s most popular ‘fringe suburbs’, Parnell is beyond excited to showcase the upcoming installation, Mountain of Light, from one of New Zealand’s renowned artists, Angus Muir.

Towering to a height of 4 meters, Mountain of Light is a monolithic installation, brought to life by a dramatic repertoire of lighting effects that begin with subtle changes in colour increasing in intensity.

Heard Park is the perfect location to view the installation from all sides, offering a full 360-degree experience. This impressive sculpture is constructed from a series of modular extruded columns that are assembled into the abstract shape of a volcanic mountain.

To complete the scene, three light trees will circle the grass area and make the park more magical to visit on cool winter evenings.

On selected Friday evenings in July, enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows or coffee for free thanks to the Tinman while enjoying the atmosphere, as the Mountain of Light illuminates Heard Park.

The Tinman will be in Parnell on the 9th, 16th and 23rd of July.

See you in Parnell for this magical month featuring the Mountain of Light!

Head to parnell.net.nz for more details.

Mountain of Light, 1-25 July 2021, Heard Park, Parnell.