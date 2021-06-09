Geoff Sewell and Josh Emett to tantalise the senses this July at Auckland event

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 12:25

Celebrated classical crossover tenor Geoff Sewell and leading restaurateur Josh Emett present Sound Bites, an exclusive evening of music and food on Thursday 29 July at Auckland’s luxurious Park Hyatt.

Sound Bites will tantalise the senses over five hours, and has been carefully curated by the pair, who are both world-class in their respective fields.

On arrival, guests will enjoy champagne and canapés before the multi-platinum-selling Geoff Sewell, from Amici Forever fame, performs a repertoire of beloved classics, including Nessun Dorma, O Sole Mio, How Great Thou Art and You'll Never Walk Alone.

This will be followed by a refined dining experience where favourite Kiwi chef Josh Emett will showcase Auckland’s finest local produce, matched with some of New Zealand’s best wines.

Also included is a night at the lavish Park Hyatt on Auckland’s waterfront, and an indulgent breakfast the following morning in the hotel’s signature restaurant, Onemata.

This unique five-star experience is limited to just 80 special guests.

Early bird tickets are available now from www.fortisevents.co.nz/soundbites

Sound Bites is part of Elemental AKL festival - Celebrating the best arts, eats and beats of TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland.