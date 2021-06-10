NZ appetite for adult toys 'remains high' 1 year on from COVID sales boom

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 16:18

New Zealanders are purchasing more adult toys than ever according to sales data from New Zealand’s largest online adult retailer Adulttoymegastore, with sales up 48.5% since the spike in adult toy sales caused by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased in May 2020. Havelock North, Cambridge and Tauranga have seen the biggest growth in sales.

Adulttoymegastore analysed sales data from May 2019 to May 2021 to see the impact COVID-19 has had on New Zealand’s appetite for adult toys one year after the sales boom triggered by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, and has revealed the New Zealand cities where the most adult toys have been purchased since then.

Sales have remained elevated compared to pre-COVID numbers, achieving 48.5% year-on-year growth.

The New Zealand cities, towns and suburbs that saw the biggest percentage change in sales were Havelock North, Cambridge and Tauranga, while the larger cities, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, took out the top spots for where the most adult toys have been purchased.

New Zealand’s favourite types of adult toys since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions included clitoral toys, lubricant, vibrators and masturbators. Product types that saw significant growth in sales compared to pre-COVID figures included realistic dildos, which saw a 428% increase, and lubricant, which had a 233% increase in sales.

The three best-selling adult toys since May 2020 include two Satisfyer products - the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, which was New Zealand’s best-selling sex toy for 2020, and the Satisfyer Pro G-spot Rabbit Vibrator. Dual stimulation toy, Kama, by New Zealand brand Share Satisfaction was the second best-selling product.

New Zealanders aged 25-34 have purchased the most of adult toys since May 2020. The rest of the age groups are evenly spread, ranging between 13-15%. Retirees are the fourth biggest cohort for purchasing adult toys since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased.

Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph said the market for sex toys in New Zealand has seen significant growth since the adult toy boom, which indicates that more Kiwis are introducing toys to the bedroom, whether they’re using them alone or with a partner.

"What we’ve seen since COVID is an increased demand for adult products in New Zealand. We believe this is because more Kiwis are recognising the positive impact adult toys can have on their sexual health and overall wellbeing. Adult toys aren’t taboo like they used to be. People are talking more openly and positively about sex and self-pleasure, and sex and masturbation is being recognised as an important pillar of wellbeing," Mrs. Relph explained.

NZ’s biggest ‘growers’ in adult toy sales since COVID-19:

1.Havelock North

2.Cambridge

3.Tauranga

4.Lower Hutt

5.Queenstown

6.Auckland

7.New Plymouth

8.Christchurch

9.Palmerston North

10.Wellington

Cities where the most adult toys have been bought since COVID:

1.Auckland

2.Christchurch

3.Wellington

4.Hamilton

5.Tauranga

6.Dunedin

7.Palmerston North

8.New Plymouth

9.Napier

10.Whangarei

11.Nelson

12.Queenstown

13.Lower Hutt

14.Havelock North

15.Rotorua

16.Porirua

17.Cambridge

18.Paraparaumu

19.Levin

20.Hastings

The most popular types of sex toys purchased in New Zealand:

1.Clitoral toys

2.Lubricant

3.G-spot toys

4.Rabbit vibrators

5.Masturbators

Best-selling products:

1. Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

2. Share Satisfaction Kama

3. Satisfyer Pro G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

Biggest sex toy purchasers by age group:

1.25-34 (28.21%) Millennials/Gen Y

2.45-54 (15.46%) Gen X

3.35-44 (15.33%) Xennials

4.65+ (14.50%) Boomers + silent gen

5.55-64 (13.45%) Boomers

6.18-24 (13.06%) Gen Z

Generational demographic cohorts are estimations based on age groups only.