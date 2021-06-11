Fieldays 2021: the perfect destination for foodies

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 16:07

Fieldays might not be the usual destination for the foodie thrill seekers out there. Though, unlike any food show, the iconic New Zealand agricultural event will showcase the whole food and fibre journey, from farm to plate.

All tastes will be covered this Fieldays. There will be a vast array of exhibitors showcasing New Zealand food and beverage, a delicious street food scene in the food courts, as well as the latest food-related innovations and demonstrations to get you inspired.

It might pay to empty out your fridge prior to a visit to The Pantry. Relocated to a bigger location in The Bledisloe, The Pantry will showcase an abundance of New Zealand made food, beverage, and related products and equipment - the perfect opportunity to support local. From deli meats, cheeses, and chutneys to rustle up a platter for the family, to sweet treats such as chocolates, fudge, and liquorice to stash away - you’re guaranteed to discover something to tantalise your tastebuds!

Another place you can grab a drink and a bite to eat is the Fieldays Bar and Eatery, brought to you by Montana’s Village and Good George. Now in a bigger and more dynamic space below The Pavilion on F Street, the Bar and Eatery is the best place to take a break and try some of the region’s best local produce and beverage.

Fieldays also provides the unique opportunity to chat to the people behind the organisations that grow, process, and produce the food and beverage we eat every day. An unusual feature at Fieldays this year is McDonald’s New Zealand, a first-time exhibitor. Over the past few years, McDonald’s has been sharing their local supplier, sustainable beef, and quality produce stories and busting a few myths along the way. This rings true to Fieldays’ strategy as an educational platform within the primary sector to inform and provide transparency around where our food comes from. With their 2020 shopping list teeing up to $150 million spent among local suppliers, McDonald’s holds a vital component of New Zealand’s food and fibre story. McDonald’s New Zealand Communications Manager, Simon Kenny, is looking forward to having conversations with the public at Fieldays, hearing what they have to say, and reporting back to McDonald’s franchisees. "Almost all the food we serve is manufactured in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients. "We want to show that behind the golden arches, there are a bunch of local franchisees and suppliers working hard to deliver a quality product and making the New Zealand primary sector even stronger in the process."

If you’re looking for more inspiration, watch Fieldays TV via Fieldays Online to watch New Zealand’s favourite chefs cook up a storm and share their top tips and tricks in Fieldays Kitchen. Enjoy cooking demonstrations from Simon Gault, Karena and Kasey Te Awa Bird, Michael Van de Elzen, Nici Wickes, Nic Watt, and Ben Bayly.

Simon Gault, one of the leading lights in New Zealand’s culinary scene, will be serving up Kiwi roast chicken encased with forbidden mushroom stuffing with gravy, and roast eye fillet on a chickpea fritter with bell pepper salsa and Moroccan sauce.

"There isn’t a Kiwi family that doesn’t love a roast. Given the many intolerances in the world these days, so many people are gluten intolerant and miss out on a delicious stuffing in a chicken. This dish includes those people and is kind to our microbiome health for all of us," says Simon. "The Roast Eye Fillet would make a good lunch or brunch dish, and it’s not only delicious but ensures the prized eye fillet goes a lot further.

"I think the cool thing about these Fieldays video recipes is that they are records people can keep forever rather than going to a cooking class one time. They can have a quick refresher if they feel like cooking the recipes again."

Karena and Kasey Te Awa Bird are sisters who grew up in the beach side community of Maketu and are known for their 2014 win of MasterChef New Zealand. They will be serving up lamb with cream watercress sauce and smashed potatoes, and brownie and poached feijoas topped with pinot noir chocolate sauce and candied hazelnuts.

"We chose these dishes because they are simple and highlight some of the amazing New Zealand produce we have available in abundance," Kasey notes.

"Also, feijoas and watercress are often ingredients that many people can access for free, especially if you are living rurally, and we love to forage for different ingredients around our backyard."

What’s exciting about Fieldays TV, is that people can watch it from all over the world and get a feel for New Zealand’s food and fibre story. During Fieldays Online last year, a whopping 75 countries tuned in. Kasey explains what she thinks sets New Zealand food apart from the rest of the world: "I think what is unique about New Zealand is the fact that in terms of cuisine we are quite young in nature, and we enjoy a multicultural food landscape. "What is truly unique about New Zealand food is the influence of MÄori culture which can’t be seen anywhere else in the world and has a growing presence in the New Zealand food scene which is really exciting to see."

Get your tickets now at fieldays.co.nz and tune in to Fieldays TV at fieldaysonline.co.nz.