District-wide events to celebrate Puanga Matariki

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 13:57

The rise of the Matariki stars signals the start of the MÄori New Year. For MÄori, this is a time to reflect on the past and plan for the future.

Horowhenua District Council is marking the occasion in partnership with MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority. Puanga Matariki events run from 2 July to 18 July, with plenty of fun and education across the district. All events will be free and we encourage everyone to get involved. This year, events focus on the visible stars in the Matariki cluster and their significance. Each has a different meaning in Te Ao MÄori.

Cultural Outcomes Lead Aroha Pakau, said this is the biggest event we have run as a district and she is excited about the range of activities available. ‘’A lot of collaborative mahi has gone into the planning of these events. There are activities for our youngest tamariki up to kaumÄtua, whÄnau and everyone in between, to enjoy, learn and benefit from," she said.

Matariki celebrations have 5 signature events. They will begin with Karakia to celebrate the rising of Matariki. MuaÅ«poko will lead karakia at Lake Punahau (Lake Horowhenua). NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga will lead karakia at Foxton Beach. The public are welcome to attend.

The first key event has been designed with older people and the kaumÄtua of the District in mind. The Matariki Day Out treats people to an educational tour around the district. The day begins at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ with storytelling and morning tea. There will also be a performance from Harpist Shellie Hanley. Participants then either make their own way or board free-chartered buses to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. There will be Kapa Haka performances, a history of the Foxton River Loop, and light lunch included. Chartered buses can pick up from Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library, and drop off after the event at Shannon Library and Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ. Bookings are essential.

On Friday 9 July, popular Kapa Haka performances from local kura - Taitoko ki te Rawhiti Tuakana, NgÄ KÅtuku o Punahau, Te KÅtahitanga o Punahau and more, will highlight the evening. A community kai will follow, with the choice of hÄngi or selection of soups.

A RongoÄ workshop will educate people about Kawakawa and its importance to MÄori. Facilitated by Taitoko resident Renee MacDonald, participants learn tikanga around harvesting and using Kawakawa. Participants will head to Waiopehu reserve to harvest their own Kawakawa, and use it to make a pani to take home. This workshop is free, but registrations are required. It will run from 9.30am - 2pm on Friday 16 July.

Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park lights up on 16 July from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. A brightly coloured slide show and light show will display at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and De Molen, as well as huge lit-up kites in the sky. There will be music and food trucks, followed by MAVTech, showing a star-themed movie.

Award-winning, Wellington-based singer Amba Holly will wrap up Matariki. Performing a special Saturday afternoon concert at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ from 2pm - 3pm.

A range of other free events will encourage participation and education about Matariki. This includes a photography workshop and presentation from local astronomer Dr. Stephen Chadwick. There will also be stargazing and a mid-winter sea dip at WaitÄrere and Foxton Beaches. For the little ones, there will be Matariki for pre-schoolers.

‘Matariki is an amazing time for us as whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and community’ said Di Rump, CEO MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority. ‘It is a time for celebration, growth and renewal and a chance for whÄnau to get together and remember those who have passed on, to share kai, tell stories and reflect in the year that has been. We are looking forward to being part of our celebrations for our rohÄ.’

Sillena McGregor, MuaÅ«poko Tribabl Authority said The Matariki cluster was important for navigation and timing of the seasons. ‘It is great to see the resurgence of matauranga and practices around these celebrations across our iwi’.

‘Not all iwi celebrate Matariki at the same time, but as MuaÅ«poko we have places our tohunga looked to Matariki to predict the harvest in the year ahead. As an iwi it is an exciting time to reclaim the practices of our ancestors’ said Kelly Tahiwi, iwi member.

For more information or to sign up for any of the workshops, head to the Matariki page at tetakere.org.nz.