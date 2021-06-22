Booking.com partners with Winter Pride 2021

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 11:16

Today leading digital travel platform Booking.com announced a new partnership with Winter Pride, to be held in Queenstown, as a platinum sponsor of the event in 2021.

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world and more than 28 million accommodation listings in more than 153,000 destinations worldwide, Booking.com is committed to help LGBTTQ+ travellers and their allies everywhere make the most of their pride-inspired travels. Whether that’s a trip to one of Queenstown’s legendary ski fields, experiencing the festival community events and parties or getting immersed in the culture of New Zealand as travel starts to open up again, Booking.com aims to seamlessly help people discover new places and broaden their horizons, as it is safe to do so.

"Everything we do at Booking.com is about removing friction from the travel experience and helping people - no matter where they come from, what they believe or who they love - to experience the world in the most seamless way possible. We believe everyone should be able to experience the world as themselves, always," said Tracey Foxall, Regional Manager Oceania at Booking.com.

"As Trans-Tasman travel returns, we’re proud to partner with Winter Pride to celebrate and reinforce our belief in making the travel experience more inclusive for everyone, helping our consumers experience the world as themselves and drive travel demand to our partners in this premier destination."

"We are delighted to welcome Booking.com as a platinum sponsor of Winter Pride," added Martin King, Director of Winter Pride.

"This partnership supports the ongoing need for LGBTTQ+ travellers to have a choice of safe, inclusive and welcoming properties to choose from when travelling to Queenstown or further afield. Rainbow travellers knowing that Booking.com has a clear commitment to inclusion helps take stress out of travelling to new destinations or trying new properties for the first time."

In addition to an on-ground presence during the festival on 27 August to 5 September,, Booking.com will be working closely with the Winter Pride organisers on additional PR, social activities and promotions leading up to the week to engage LGBTTQ+ travellers and their allies throughout Australia and New Zealand with pride-related travel content.