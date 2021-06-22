Collective strength key this volunteer week - GBB

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 12:27

This volunteer week, Good Bitches Baking is celebrating the incredible manaaki and kindness spread by volunteers right across the country, and the impact of shared mahi.

Board Chair Justin Lester said this year’s volunteer week activities for the charity focused around a whakatauki:

Ehara tÄku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini

My strength is not as an individual, but as a collective

"Last month we reached 3,000 ‘good bitches’ volunteering their time and aroha to bring a moment of sweetness to people having a tough time. These volunteers deserve a moment of their own and we’re pleased to have support from our wider whÄnau to do that," he said.

"Our volunteers are incredibly kind and generous. They bake and deliver, but also engage with their communities and share with one another. We’re very grateful to have a team of sponsors who value the work our volunteers do and helped the Good Bitches Trust Board thank them this year. Thank you Gibson Sheat, Whittakers, Isaacs Financial Planning and Mitre 10.

"With volunteers in 28 chapters across Aotearoa, we really do have enormous strength in our collective kindness.

"Our national sponsor Westgold also took the opportunity to create an opportunity for kindness, with their Christchurch-based staff becoming ‘good bitches’ for a day," Mr Lester said.

"Westgold has been so supportive of our kaupapa and mahi. We believe everyone can benefit from opportunities to be kind and this partnership gives their most important people - their staff - a tangible opportunity.

"The last 12 months have been tough for a lot of people, including those who continue to give back. Earlier this year we launched our Cup of Sugar programme to remove financial barriers to kindness and this is another opportunity to acknowledge the mahi our people do.

Each ‘good bitch’ will receive a card, Whittakers chocolate and a small artistic magnet to thank them for the kindness they have spread this year - a dose of kindness delivered to their letterbox.