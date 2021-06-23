'Luxury awaits on the Queenstown lakefront'

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 10:31

Queenstown’s newest luxury accommodation was officially opened on Monday evening at an event attended by guests from across the tourism industry and the Queenstown business community.

The Queenstown House Lakeside Luxury Apartments features five luxury self-contained accommodation units offering a new level of luxury and guest comfort. Situated on The Esplanade, all guest rooms feature absolute lake and mountain views, and are conveniently located only 200 metres from Steamer Wharf.

The building was purchased in 2019 and underwent a total refurbishment in the last 12 months.

During the past year Queenstown House General Managers, Samantha Johnson and Paul Mabee have project managed the refurbishment with incredible attention to detail, driven by a desire to create an outstanding accommodation offering.

"The building was taken back to its bones and completely refitted to modern standards and comfort," comments Paul.

Stylish touches include carefully selected New Zealand themed artwork, luxury linens, bespoke interior design elements, underfloor heating and the latest in tech accessories.

Given the huge negative effect Covid has had on the tourism-dependent Queenstown economy, Samantha and Paul deliberately engaged local trades businesses and bought almost all furniture and furnishings from local suppliers. "We want to celebrate the role that Queenstown businesses have had in this project and are pleased to have been able to inject this kind of support into the community, during very tough period," comments Samantha.

It is the first expansion of the Queenstown House brand. Situated on Hallenstein Street, Queenstown House has a rich 30-year pedigree in Queenstown. Samantha and Paul have been at Queenstown House for the past two years. When the opportunity to purchase the lakeside property presented, it was decided to develop the property and operate it under the Queenstown House brand, thus keeping a connection with this well-known brand.

The new luxury apartments are already being well received by the market with the first guests from Australia and New Zealand booked to stay on 1 July.