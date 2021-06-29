Best Banger Awarded to The Vegetarian Butcher's Breakfast Sausage - Vegan Society

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 00:18

Once again New Zealand leads the way in plant-based innovations by being the only country to have Vegan Sausage Awards, which take place annually at the end of June, hosted with vegan restaurant The Butcher's Son, judging the country's best and to celebrate our growing love of and preference for healthier plant-based foods. The stiff competition of some 36 entrants from around 20 different companies was judged by vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury and Food and Beverage Industry judge Aaron Pucci, who was keen to define the best taste, consistency and appearance of the winners.

We have 12 delicious winners from the awards today. You can be sure when you buy these sausages that your taste buds are in for a treat! "Our awards are showing Kiwis the best that vegan fare has to offer, so look out for those award logos on products and shelf labels", Claire Insley from the Vegan Society said "when sausages taste this good, you don't need the meat and our winners are proving that."

Supermarkets throughout New Zealand have noticed a huge 36% increase in plant-based product sales, across all product ranges, milks, meats, ice creams, cheese, burgers and of course, sausages, are all easily veganised and contain no cholesterol. As more people become concerned for their health, they are seeking to reduce their meat and dairy intake. 100% plant-based products are key to improving our nation's health and producers and supermarkets alike are rising to the challenge.

See our full list of winners below and on our website https://vegansociety.org.nz/awards/vegan-sausage/results

Supreme Winner

The Vegetarian Butcher

Breakfast Sausage

The judges said "A very authentic sausage. Great texture, appearance and flavour."

Best Hot Dog

Joint Winners: Bean Supreme

Paprika, onion, parsley

and Howler Hotdogs

Vegan Not Dogs

Best Sausage Roll

Winner The Good Time Pie Co.

Runner up Couplands

Best Banger

Winner Plan-t

Chorizo

Runner up The Alternative Meat Co

The Alternative Meat Sausage

Best Chorizo

Winner Vegetarian Butcher

Runner up Omahu Rd Deli

Best Breakfast Sausage

Winner The Vegetarian Butcher

Chorizo

Runner up Logan McLean

Black Pudding

Best Speciality Sausage

Winner Kaiaroha Vegan Deli and Eatery

Smoked Chicken

Runner up The Vegetarian Butcher

Spicy Italian