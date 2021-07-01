DOC launches new campsite pass

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 13:26

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is today launching a new campsite pass designed to support Kiwis to spend time in nature.

"The campsite pass offers great value for frequent campsite users and encourages use of quieter campsites outside of peak season," says DOC’s Heritage and Visitors Director, Steve Taylor.

The pass gives people access to about 94% of all DOC campsites around New Zealand (195 of 208 paid campsites), including bookable and non-bookable campsites, although there are some restrictions on when and how long the pass can be used. People can choose between passes for a week, month or year.

"Camping is a mainstay of Kiwi family holidays. This pass is designed to support our regular campers and help others take advantage of the hundreds of DOC campsites in picturesque natural settings across the country," says Steve Taylor.

"Before you book your next camping holiday, check to see if the pass could cut costs for you and your group."

DOC now offers two passes - one for huts (the Back Country Hut Pass) and this new pass for campsites. From today, both passes can be purchased online.

DOC has seen high demand from New Zealanders eager to get into nature over the last year says Steve Taylor.

"For example, we saw a staggering 70% increase in Great Walks’ opening day bookings, compared to last year. DOC is working to provide enjoyable and accessible tracks, huts, campsites and other facilities to ensure Kiwis keep coming back to their great outdoors, even after boarder restrictions lift."

Get into nature this winter: www.doc.govt.nz/seasons