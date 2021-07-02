Rockburn Stables opens at Gibbston Tavern in time for winter

Friday, 2 July, 2021 - 11:01

Rockburn Wines opens its new tasting room, the Rockburn Stables, at the Gibbston Tavern this week - just in time for the start of the ski season and school holidays.

After a few successful seasons, Rockburn is moving its tasting room from the Art Gallery into the larger Stables at the historic tavern, offering wine and food experiences for more wine lovers in a unique and charming setting.

Situated on the historic site where the gold miners’ Gibbston Hotel proudly stood in 1867, guests are invited to enjoy the full range of Rockburn wines at the Stables alongside a selection of dishes from the Tavern.

"Nestled in between New Zealand’s premier ski fields, Cardrona and the Remarkables, and only a short drive from Queenstown incl. its airport, the Rockburn Stables offer a fantastic après ski destination this winter", says Tim Severne, General Manager of Rockburn Wines.

The Gibbston Tavern and Rockburn Cellar Door are adjacent to the Gibbston River Trail which links directly to the Queenstown Trails making it a handy stopover for travelers, bikers and walkers alike. Queenstown is only a 25-minute drive away just off SH6.

Private and boutique group tastings are available on request.

Rockburn Stables Details:

- Location: Gibbston Tavern, 8 Coalpit Road, Gibbston, Otago 9371

- Opening hours: 7 days, 12-5pm