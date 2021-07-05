Kiwi-owned alcohol-free cocktail company rebrands this July

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 16:50

This month New Zealand-owned alcohol-free cocktail mixer brand, Good Cocktail Co, is dropping the ‘C’ and rebranding as the ‘Good Mocktail Co.’ in support of Dry July, the campaign that sees Kiwis give up alcohol for the month of July to raise funds for people affected by cancer.

Co-founder and CEO of Good Cocktail Co. Rhona MacKenzie says, "as a New Zealand-run company, it’s important to us to be able to support our country, Dry July is a cause that is close to our hearts as a team of many who have been affected by the "big C" and as a company who provides the choice of a sober-cocktail mixer."

To support those who are going dry this month, Good Cocktail Co. is running a competition on their Facebook page to win one of five sets of their alcohol-free cocktail mixers, and for every entry, they will donate $1 to Dry July. Anyone who purchases a minimum of 4 bottles through www.goodcocktailco.co.nz will also get a $5 donation made towards their Dry July fundraising page. "We’re really proud to provide a credible alternative for consumers, to give them the choice of enjoying a premium tasting mocktail that tastes just like the authentic cocktails that you know and love" said Rhona.

Launching internationally in 2020, Good Cocktail Co is available in New Zealand, Australia, USA and the Middle East. Bringing a taste of New Zealand to the world and supporting our local economy. Available here in New Zealand, you can find the all-natural mixers in stores including Countdown, New World, all good Liquor stores, and online at www.goodcocktailco.co.nz.

Good Cocktail Co mixers are crafted right here in New Zealand using only 5 natural ingredients including botanical extracts, fruit juices, and New Zealand artesian water. They are a proud ‘no-nasties’ option that is vegan, free from artificial flavours and sweeteners, free from gluten and non-GMO.