Taikura 2021: Waiata from kaumatua across the motu

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 11:56

The unique insights and kapa haka know-how of kaumÄtua takes centre stage today.

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and MÄori Television proudly present Taikura 2021, celebrating much loved waiata from kaumÄtua, filmed in their rohe across the motu.

Performances of nearly a dozen Taikura kapa haka are being showcased on MÄori Television’s MÄori+ App and the Te Papa and MÄori Television websites. Each performance will be released daily from 4pm.

Dr Arapata Hakiwai, KaihautÅ«, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, says the recorded performances of kaumÄtua on their own marae reduced exposure to illness and risk for our most precious taonga, our Taikura.

"This kaupapa also provides for the protection and preservation of Taikura wisdom and mÄtauranga, and will allow for their hau kÄinga to celebrate them at home alongside virtual celebrations during Matariki," said Dr Hakiwai.

MÄori Television’s TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, agreed that performances from senior Taikura ensured a valuable wealth of knowledge was captured for generations to come.

"MÄori Television is honoured to work beside our national museum to connect whÄnau and all New Zealanders to this special initiative. We are proud that the MÄori+ App and our digital platforms will support hours of viewing that can be cherished and enjoyed," said Mr Taurima.

One Taikura performance is being released each day at 4pm on MÄori Television’s MÄori+ App as well as the Te Papa and MÄori Television websites from 5 July. The performances will also be screened daily on MÄori Television’s Te Reo Channel at 8pm.