Music Music Music Exhibition - a rich tapestry of vocal tradition

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 15:30

Western Bay Museum’s latest exhibition, Music Music Music opens Saturday 10th July and explores the history of New Zealand’s musical themes from our first international soprano who debuted with Nellie Melba at Covent Garden in 1914 to the soprano from Rotorua who recorded the first waiata in 1927.

The stories of four iconic songs: Waiata Poi, Pokarekare Ana, Po Atarau (Now is the Hour) and Blue Smoke are recounted at the exhibition. "Before records became widely available we made our own music, or were entertained by brass bands that formed all over the country, including Katikati and Te Puke," says Paula Gaelic, Museum Manager.

Western Bay Museum, one of New Zealand’s most progressive museums, is situated in the heart of Katikati township, in the Western Bay of Plenty. Unlike many small regional museums, the interior is modern, bright and airy with exhibitions updated three times a year, enticing people to return regularly.

"Music connects us all, entertains, lifts our spirits and calms the soul," says Paula of the upcoming exhibition. "Visitors will be able to explore the history of New Zealand music, discover the stories behind our first international stars and listen to the tune that sent our troops off to two World Wars."

Western Bay Museum is open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday-Sunday 11am-3pm. Free entry to Western Bay Residents and Ratepayers.