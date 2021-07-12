Lava Glass is first Carbonzero certified glassblowing studio in the world

Monday, 12 July, 2021 - 11:04

Master glass artists Lynden Over and Christine Robb are thrilled to announce that their glassblowing studio Lava Glass has achieved carbon neutral status and is the first glassblowing studio in the world to have done so!

‘I wasn't prepared to continue as a glass artist if I couldn't do it in a sustainable way. It has been a rewarding journey to convert the studio to carbon zero status and know that I am able to look after the planet while following my passion’, says Lynden Over.

Environmental mindfulness in art is something which these two glass artists have been focusing on for the past two years. Glass has not conventionally been associated with "Environmental art". In fact, the act of turning sand into glass takes an incredible amount of heat. A furnace containing molten glass roars 24 hours a day in a glass artist’s studio, and then a second furnace is fired up to keep the molten glass moving.

However, sustainability is incredibly important to Lynden and Christine and creating beautiful everlasting objects of art with zero carbon was their new challenge. Because Lynden's work is inspired by the rugged New Zealand landscapes, it seemed necessary to be mindful of that environment.

Relentlessly Lynden and Christine have worked to reduce their carbon footprint and to sequester some of the carbon released in the making of their artworks. First, they converted their gas hungry furnace to an electric furnace and used the clean green electricity which is available in New Zealand to run it. They have also converted to electric cars. For the carbon sequestration programme, they have planted 100 ha of pine trees and 25 ha of New Zealand native trees. The native tree planting is part of an environmental benefit programme which links pathways of native bush creating wildlife corridors. Waste reduction has also been a focus and in 2021 they diverted 67% of Lava Glass waste away from landfill.

Lynden’s and Christine’s efforts prove that it is absolutely possible to reduce the carbon footprint of an energy- intensive artform like glass blowing. Lava Glass has measured its carbon emissions via independent auditing by ToitÅ« Envirocare. This year they had to offset 90.14 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). Now it is all about drastically reducing these carbon emissions. Together with ToitÅ« Envirocare, Lava Glass developed a

Greenhouse Gas emissions management plan and reduction targets for the coming years. Lynden and Christine believe in going the extra mile for sustainability and see their ToitÅ« Carbonzero

Certification (an internationally recognized assessment) as an effective way to reduce their environmental impact. They strive to be at the forefront of environmentally aware art-making in their Lava Glass studio.

Lava Glass is comprised of a glass art gallery, glassblowing studio, glass sculpture garden and café. Founded in 2002 by husband and wife team, Lynden Over and Christine Robb, the complex offers unique New Zealand inspired glass art and a fascinating window into the world of glassmaking. Over the years Lynden has created an original range of collectable glassware and many award-winning works.