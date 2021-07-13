The Auckland Food Show returns

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 22:14

Brace yourselves as the foodie event of the year, The Auckland Food Show, prepares to return to ASB Showgrounds from 29 July - August 1.

Asa food extravaganza, The Food Show will play host to some 250 exhibitors, including over 100 new companies showcasing everything from niche new foods, through to the latest and greatest from household brands and international cuisines.

The NEFF Cooking Theatre is the show’s pièce de résistance with some of the country’s best-known chefs drawing the crowds to their live demonstrations. With tips and tricks a plenty, find out what’s cooking from the likes of Annabelle White, Nicola Galloway, Ganesh Raj, Jayshiri and Laxmi Ganda, Josh Emett, Michael Van de Elzen and The Tattooed Butcher.

The Food Show’s well-defined zones make it easy to get around, with the likes of The Artisan Village, Brewers’ Lane, the Healthy Hub, Deli Collective, Countdown Fresh Market and the Waitoa Street Food Alley, you can either seek out your favourites, or simply wander the lanes and open yourself to discovering new delights at every turn!

If you’re still wanting more, why not take your experience to the next level? Book yourself into a Wine and Cheese Masterclass presented by Villa Maria, or treat yourself to a VIP Lounge Pass and enjoy reserved front row seating in the NEFF Cooking Theatre, coat and bag check, an exclusive VIP goodie bags and delicious food tasting and wine and beer samplings in the lounge throughout the day.

If you love to eat, which let’s face it is all of us, then get in now and get your ticket to The Auckland Food Show for a day out you simply won’t regret.

Tickets to The Auckland Food Show Auckland are online at www.foodshow.co.nz. Online Prices until 26th July: General Entry $28, VIP from $95, Preview Day $32, Seniors (Friday Only) $25, Child (6 - 12) $15, Under 5 years FREE. Please note, children will be charged full price on Preview Day. www.foodshow.co.nz