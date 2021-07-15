Open Christchurch calls on the public to nominate Otautahi's best buildings

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 10:10

Open Christchurch, the one-weekend-only celebration of architectural excellence, is calling for building nominations for its 2022 progamme.

The festival, organised by Te PÅ«tahi - Centre for Architecture and City Making, returns on 30 April and 1 May 2022 to showcase buildings of architectural, cultural and historical significance that tell not only the story of Åtautahi’s architecture, but of the city itself.

The inaugural 2021 festival, which saw some 12,000 visits to 46 buildings of varying styles, ages and functions over the course of 15 and 16 May, captured the imagination of the public, and inspired attendees to get behind the doors of Christchurch’s special spaces and participate in a range of talks, tours, exhibitions and activities. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Open Christchurch and Te PÅ«tahi director, Jessica Halliday, believes the building nominations process offers the public a platform for sharing their knowledge of Åtautahi’s gems and a way to connect with their city.

‘Over the Open Christchurch weekend of 2021, we witnessed so many people finding pleasure in their encounters with some very special buildings and simply enjoying their city. People are hungry to connect with this place and our public nominations process is one means of facilitating this. It gives people a chance to put forward spaces that are important to them - places we might not know about or have considered’.

Anyone can nominate a building, but festival organisers do ask that people have the consent of the building’s owner, custodian or tenant in order for it to be considered for inclusion in the programme.

The final cut of buildings and sites will be decided by Te PÅ«tahi’s Building Council. They’ll consider many ways in which buildings can be exceptional, including design excellence, rarity, contribution to the city’s identity, significance to MÄori architecture and history, innovation, sustainability, and heritage significance.

Open Christchurch offers attendees the chance to experience great design from the inside and view their city in a new light. Festival organisers see the public nominations process as means for the public to contribute to this endeavour.

The nominations form and the complete list of building criteria can be found on the Open Christchurch website ( https://openchch.nz/). Nominations close on 8 August 2021.