Lawson's Dry Hills Launches 'The Art Series' featuring Max Gimblett

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 10:28

The Art Series is a remarkable new development from respected Marlborough wine producer, Lawson’s Dry Hills. Born from provenance combined with both tradition and innovation, these limited release wines offer an intense expression of all the necessary elements required to make outstanding Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The label is the incredible work of esteemed New Zealand contemporary painter and calligrapher, Max Gimblett. His strikingly bold, powerful brushwork, balance, depth and choice of colours hinting at the power and complexities of both the art and the wine. When talking about the collaboration, Max said, "These fine wines lift us up into ecstasy and speak to us of the heights. We are so proud of them and of being members of their family."

Born in New Zealand, Gimblett has been primarily based in New York since 1972 and continues to exhibit regularly in both locations. The mix of cultures and aesthetics evident in his work convey various associations and meanings connected to the oval, rectangle, tondo, keystone, and the quatrefoil, for which he is most recognised.

In New Zealand, Gimblett has a prominent profile and his works are held in the collections of all major public institutions. He became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Art in 2015 and in 2017, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from The University of Waikato for his contribution as an artist, scholar, teacher and philanthropist.

These single vineyard wines have been destined for some time. They are made from grapes grown on our revered Waihopai and Wairau Valley vineyards and crafted following traditional Burgundian methods. The Art Series is the culmination of more than 30 years of knowledge and experience embracing the art, nature and science of winemaking.

The wines are being launched at an exclusive event at the Gow Langsford Gallery in Auckland, on 22 July.

For further information, please email wine@lawsonsdryhills.co.nz