Auckland Powerball player wins $17.16 million

Saturday, 24 July, 2021 - 21:47

It will be a night to remember for one lucky player from Auckland after taking home $17.16 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold to at West City Lotto in Auckland and is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes a month after a New Plymouth player won $13 million with Powerball First Division.

Five other lucky Lotto players from around the country will be jumping for joy after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Auckland

MyLotto / Wellington

Countdown Springlands / Blenheim

Pak n Save Dunedin / Dunedin

MyLotto / Southland

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Due to the major sporting event coverage on TVNZ 1, Wednesday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 at approximately 8.20pm.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.